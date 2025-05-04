UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

Shares of UMBF opened at $100.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average is $110.14. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $78.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $563.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,427.67. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,114,000 after acquiring an additional 694,751 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $48,235,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 301,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,051,000 after purchasing an additional 225,908 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $21,088,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 1,302.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after buying an additional 180,712 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

