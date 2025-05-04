United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) by 172.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,423 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in United States Antimony were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAMY. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United States Antimony by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 971,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 228,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in United States Antimony by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,528,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in United States Antimony by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 218,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 110,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on United States Antimony from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. D. Boral Capital began coverage on shares of United States Antimony in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United States Antimony in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, D Boral Capital upgraded shares of United States Antimony to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Antimony presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

United States Antimony stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.75 million, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. United States Antimony Co. has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $3.86.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

