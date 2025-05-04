United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $68.85, but opened at $65.20. United States Cellular shares last traded at $65.15, with a volume of 65,089 shares trading hands.

The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.16). United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.90 million.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USM. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of United States Cellular

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USM. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United States Cellular by 1,837.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 1,917.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -175.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average is $64.17.

About United States Cellular

(Get Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.