United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $68.85, but opened at $65.20. United States Cellular shares last traded at $65.15, with a volume of 65,089 shares trading hands.

The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.16). United States Cellular had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on USM. StockNews.com raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 34.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.19 and a beta of 0.40.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

