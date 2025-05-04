United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $348.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $346.00 to $348.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UTHR. Bank of America upgraded United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $294.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $256.08 and a 52 week high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,424. This trade represents a 22.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $3,367,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,606.58. This represents a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $27,782,280 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

