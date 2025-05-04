Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covea Finance lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,077.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 56,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VMI. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 2.9 %

Valmont Industries stock opened at $307.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.83 and a 52 week high of $379.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

