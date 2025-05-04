Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.10.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO stock opened at $95.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Veralto has a 1 year low of $83.87 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $989,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,805. This trade represents a 8.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,964.50. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,740 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Veralto by 43.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 729,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after acquiring an additional 222,076 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 301.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 48.9% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

