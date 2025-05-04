Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Vishay Precision Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, analysts expect Vishay Precision Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VPG opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $348.66 million, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VPG. B. Riley upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.50 to $28.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

