Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $98.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

NYSE:PNW opened at $94.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $74.45 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.83.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,655,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,298,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,788 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $69,233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 462.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 912,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,387,000 after buying an additional 750,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,435,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,420,000 after buying an additional 610,042 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

