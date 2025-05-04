Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $20.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.81.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The firm had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos purchased 10,538 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,948.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 95.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 134.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 113,355 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

