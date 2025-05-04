Wells Fargo & Company Cuts XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $116.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on XPO in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on XPO from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on XPO from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.79.

XPO Price Performance

XPO opened at $109.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. XPO has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates acquired 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,612.96. This represents a 9.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of XPO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in XPO during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 472.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in XPO by 23.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,677,000 after acquiring an additional 91,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in XPO by 36.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,131,000 after acquiring an additional 185,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

