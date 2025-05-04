Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Stock

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPG. StockNews.com lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.83.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.29.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Insider Activity

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $470,535,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 482.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,337,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $518,132,000 after buying an additional 3,592,655 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 815.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,031,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,018 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,196,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PPG Industries by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,567,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,262,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,041 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.