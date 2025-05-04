Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 2,618 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 122,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPB shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price target on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

TPB opened at $63.53 on Friday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

