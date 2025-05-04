Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $460,000 Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPF. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

