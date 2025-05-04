Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $528,000 Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Kelly Services by 367.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Kelly Services by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3,062.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $11.73 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.47, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is -500.00%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

