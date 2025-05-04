Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cytek Biosciences by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $3.86 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.45 million, a PE ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTKB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.25 target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 2nd.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

