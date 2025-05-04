Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) by 277.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in QXO were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QXO. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QXO during the fourth quarter worth $6,631,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in QXO during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Tsai Capital Corp raised its holdings in QXO by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 1,275,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75,007 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in QXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in QXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get QXO alerts:

QXO Stock Performance

QXO stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49. QXO, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $290.00.

QXO Company Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.