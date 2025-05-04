Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,266 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 263.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 295,460 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blend Labs by 697.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,733,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,706 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.
Blend Labs Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE BLND opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $859.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.29. Blend Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Blend Labs
Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.
