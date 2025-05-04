Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 32,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 120,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 60,063 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SCHK stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.