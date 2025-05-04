Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 4,097 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 280,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of PLOW opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

