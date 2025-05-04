Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 235 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 72,798 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 171,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAC. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

Shares of PAC opened at $205.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.70. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $146.62 and a 52-week high of $207.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.41). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $541.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

