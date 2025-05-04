Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,426 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2,258.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,469,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,968 shares during the period. Panview Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $20,758,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $5,782,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in ACM Research by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 572,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 300,622 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $4,379,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ACM Research Stock Up 7.2 %
ACMR stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on ACMR
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 163,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,899,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,060. This represents a 62.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 22,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $519,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,046. This trade represents a 18.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,174 shares of company stock worth $8,213,329. Insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.
ACM Research Profile
ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ACM Research
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.