Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,426 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2,258.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,469,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,968 shares during the period. Panview Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $20,758,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $5,782,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in ACM Research by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 572,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 300,622 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $4,379,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Stock Up 7.2 %

ACMR stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 163,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,899,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,060. This represents a 62.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 22,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $519,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,046. This trade represents a 18.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,174 shares of company stock worth $8,213,329. Insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

