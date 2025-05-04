Wells Fargo & Company Raises Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $370.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TT. HSBC upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.07.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

TT stock opened at $399.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $422.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,805 shares of company stock worth $3,945,082. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,117,816,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 35,458.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,015,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $611,322,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,567,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,316,000 after purchasing an additional 429,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,251,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

