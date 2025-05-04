WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Shares Up 7.6% – Still a Buy?

WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.08. 3,694,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 2,335,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87.
WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that WeRide Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
