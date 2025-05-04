WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Shares Up 7.6% – Still a Buy?

WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.08. 3,694,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 2,335,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

WeRide Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87.

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that WeRide Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WeRide

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WeRide stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WeRide Inc. ( NASDAQ:WRD Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

