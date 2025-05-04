Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 307,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Wildpack Beverage Price Performance

Shares of WLDPF stock opened at C$0.00 on Friday. Wildpack Beverage has a one year low of C$0.00 and a one year high of C$0.04.

Wildpack Beverage Company Profile

Wildpack Beverage Inc engages in filling, decorating, and brokering of aluminum cans in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Filling, Decorating, Brokering, and Corporate segments. The company offers can sleeving and labelling; beverage co-packing; can packaging products, such as brite cans, can ends, printed cans, paktech carriers, and case trays; and private label packaging services.

