Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Short Interest Update

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 8,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $4,973,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,826,041.72. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $273,602.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,014,116.16. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,635 shares of company stock worth $13,236,175 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $226.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of WSM opened at $160.71 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $219.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.43.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

