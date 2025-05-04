Zoetis (ZTS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. On average, analysts expect Zoetis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $157.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $200.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 36.56%.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total value of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. The trade was a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $55,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,770. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,862 shares of company stock worth $312,254. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoetis stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 180.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

