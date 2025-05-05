10,165 Shares in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RERE. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in ATRenew by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in ATRenew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRenew Stock Performance

Shares of RERE stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.12 million, a P/E ratio of -50.19, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.04. ATRenew Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.

ATRenew Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

