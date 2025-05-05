10,321 Shares in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Greene County Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCBC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 27,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 370.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 13.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ GCBC opened at $22.77 on Monday. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a market cap of $387.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 12.55%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Greene County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th.

Insider Activity at Greene County Bancorp

In other news, CFO Nick Barzee bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,660. This trade represents a 86.21 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay P. Cahalan purchased 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.45 per share, for a total transaction of $51,418.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at $775,619.80. This trade represents a 7.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,444 shares of company stock valued at $247,399 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

