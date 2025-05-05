10,327 Shares in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BY. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 818.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 722,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after buying an additional 643,628 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $9,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 71.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 232,530 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 478,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 634,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,228 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $26.45 on Monday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $103.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Thomas Abraham sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $192,149.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,458.52. This represents a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Byline Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

