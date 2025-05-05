151,048 Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 151,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $13,432,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in LendingClub by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 99,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,035,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in LendingClub by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,529,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC opened at $10.35 on Monday. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.71 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21670.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

In other LendingClub news, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 88,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,508.30. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $233,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,295,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,821,731.84. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,750 shares of company stock worth $491,905 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

