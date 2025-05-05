17,194 Shares in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 411,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 2.9 %

Century Aluminum stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.70. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,019.17. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.