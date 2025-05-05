1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 162.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in 1st Source by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRCE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of 1st Source from $72.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of 1st Source from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

1st Source Trading Up 2.4 %

1st Source stock opened at $61.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.69. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.03.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $104.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.97 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

