20,746 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 807.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BNL shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BNL opened at $16.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $112.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 37.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 190.16%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

