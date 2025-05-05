22,811 Shares in Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.24% of Modiv Industrial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Modiv Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Modiv Industrial during the third quarter worth about $87,000. TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modiv Industrial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modiv Industrial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MDV opened at $16.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $163.52 million, a P/E ratio of -149.15 and a beta of -0.24. Modiv Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 468.00%.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Modiv Industrial in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Featured Stories

