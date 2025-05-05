2,425 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.90.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $109.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 700 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.28, for a total value of $82,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,330.68. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.86, for a total transaction of $298,927.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,806.50. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,907 shares of company stock worth $1,629,982 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

