49,838 Shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.92. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $10.93.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 14.74%.

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.