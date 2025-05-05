62,037 Shares in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 909,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:NXRT opened at $38.66 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $48.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $63.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -159.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Paul Richards bought 5,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $193,257.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,707.32. This trade represents a 45.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXRT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

