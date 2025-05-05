85,580 Shares in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.17% of Puma Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBYI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 948,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 73,833 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 809,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 216,329 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 487,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 118,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 54,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 23,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PBYI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $5.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 41.60%. Analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

