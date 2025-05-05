Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ACRV

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

In other Acrivon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 215,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $335,841.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,090,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,381,813.36. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,707,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 26.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $817,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 548.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of ACRV stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $44.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.