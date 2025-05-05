Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given “Market Perform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.97.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.0 %

ABNB opened at $125.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.52.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $86,296.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,422 shares in the company, valued at $27,296,904.16. The trade was a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.58, for a total value of $809,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,844,745.04. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,960,385 shares of company stock worth $267,493,266. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $433,374,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,505,000 after buying an additional 2,590,475 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,782,000 after buying an additional 2,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,255,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,506,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,991,000 after acquiring an additional 820,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

