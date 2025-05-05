Airbnb’s (ABNB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABNB. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.97.

Get Airbnb alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $125.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.52. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,046,300. This represents a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,960,385 shares of company stock valued at $267,493,266. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $433,374,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,505,000 after buying an additional 2,590,475 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,782,000 after buying an additional 2,577,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,255,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,506,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,991,000 after buying an additional 820,887 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.