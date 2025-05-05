Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 134.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Alamo Group worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALG. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price objective on Alamo Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W cut Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $173.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.07 and a 1 year high of $205.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $385.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.85 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 12.46%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

