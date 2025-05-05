Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 138.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 154,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALEX opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.03. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.68 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 19.64%. Equities analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALEX. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

