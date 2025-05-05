Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lowered by Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd

Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,876 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21,237 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.3% of Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $189.98 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.06.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,933,860. This trade represents a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

