Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 51,750 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.2% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after buying an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,757,589,000 after purchasing an additional 984,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 88,218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. HSBC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $189.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.