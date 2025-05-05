Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,933,860. This represents a 22.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

