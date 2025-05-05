Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,706,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.70% of Ambac Financial Group worth $34,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after buying an additional 17,554 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 929,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 34,861 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,456,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 429,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 58,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $417.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.86. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.83 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. On average, analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

