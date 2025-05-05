Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,991,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,653 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.61% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $39,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 777,568 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3,749.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 424,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 413,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,946,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,183,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 270,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 462,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 223,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AMRX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gautam Patel sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,808,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,099,085.40. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $41,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,628,045.15. This trade represents a 9.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of AMRX opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 346.26% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $695.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.