AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Holdings Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,109 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $40.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 2.8%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

